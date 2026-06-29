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Homegrown Melon by matsonnestam
Photo 425

Homegrown Melon

Soon, in few weeks, it will be on our table.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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