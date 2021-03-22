Previous
Next
Tree inscriptions by matsvanesphotography
62 / 365

Tree inscriptions

Found this tree in the woods nearby, covered with inscriptions. Gave a mythical look
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Mats van Es

@matsvanesphotography
I'm a neuroscientist living in Oxford (UK) / Venlo (Netherlands). Photography is one of my passions, next to traveling, dancing, and motorcycling. More of my...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise