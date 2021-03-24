Previous
Next
The Mandarin Ducks by matsvanesphotography
64 / 365

The Mandarin Ducks

The mandarin duck is an exotic bird from East-Asia, and not at all a Dutch native. But they were collected for their splendid appearance and then stayed around after escaping captivity. I'm happy they did.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Mats van Es

@matsvanesphotography
I'm a neuroscientist living in Oxford (UK) / Venlo (Netherlands). Photography is one of my passions, next to traveling, dancing, and motorcycling. More of my...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise