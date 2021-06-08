Previous
Picknick in the park by matsvanesphotography
140 / 365

Picknick in the park

One of the cons of going to the office is cycling up Headington Hill. One of the pros is being next to South Parks, with this awesome view over Oxford!
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Mats van Es

@matsvanesphotography
I'm a neuroscientist living in Oxford (UK) / Venlo (Netherlands). Photography is one of my passions, next to traveling, dancing, and motorcycling.
