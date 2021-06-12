Previous
Stow-on-the-Wold by matsvanesphotography
Stow-on-the-Wold

First time I went to the Cotswolds, in this little picturesque town called Stow-on-the-Wold.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Mats van Es

@matsvanesphotography
I'm a neuroscientist living in Oxford (UK) / Venlo (Netherlands). Photography is one of my passions, next to traveling, dancing, and motorcycling. More of my...
