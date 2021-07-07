Previous
Euphoria by matsvanesphotography
169 / 365

Euphoria

Euphoria on the streets in the UK, after winning the semifinals of the European Championships football against Denmark. Lots of honking and chanting
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Mats van Es

@matsvanesphotography
I'm a neuroscientist living in Oxford (UK) / Venlo (Netherlands). Photography is one of my passions, next to traveling, dancing, and motorcycling.
Photo Details

