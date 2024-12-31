1000016118 by matthank
1 / 365

1000016118

So. Starting again since Covid. Last day of 24. Simple image from phone. Big part of life at the moment - daily vists - an image from Mums nursing home after she went into hospital in August and never came home.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Matt Hank

@matthank
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact