2020_0102_11513500-01 by matthank68
2020_0102_11513500-01

Day 1. I know I've taken good images before, but have completely lost my way over the last year, not even wanting to pick up my gear. Starting this commitment to re-connect.
Xt20. Yashica 50mm ML f1. 7
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
