IMG_20200109_084938-01
Weather's been biblical here today so a quick dog walk down the canal, in a brief dry window. Found this tired old bench missing it's back. Phone shot today. First time forgot camera bag!
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
9th January 2020 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
