Previous
Next
2020_0117_11504700-01 by matthank68
17 / 365

2020_0117_11504700-01

The path to....?
Trying out a not used before Vivitar 200mm f3.5. Gloomy conditions (roll on some clearer weather conditions) . Not easy hand held.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise