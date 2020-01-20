Previous
2020_0120_11403600-02 by matthank68
20 / 365

2020_0120_11403600-02

At least the wind and cloud has gone. Now sub zero and fog.
Quick trip with the dog up a local hill. Wonderful fog filled valley vistas.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
5% complete

