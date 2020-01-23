Previous
2020_0123_18351100-01 by matthank68
2020_0123_18351100-01

Never done before.
As the keen photog in the family I am not in any photos. As well as that, I've suffered from low self esteem since divorce a few years ago. Hence starting this project. I know I look moody. It was intentional.
Matt Hancock

@matthank68
