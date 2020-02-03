Previous
The Art in Reflection by matthank68
34 / 365

The Art in Reflection

Getting frustrated that I'm not getting out. In bed all day - night shifts again! At this rate y'all will be able to piece together my whole home from my images.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
9% complete

Photo Details

