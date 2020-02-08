Previous
Street light street night by matthank68
39 / 365

Street light street night

Storm Ciara, Britain's biggest storm for 7 years is beginning to ramp up. Day at work followed by the weather bomb has kept me mostly in. Braved the wind and grabbed this light, night street view.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Matt Hancock

