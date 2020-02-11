Previous
Next
Manor by the Lake by matthank68
42 / 365

Manor by the Lake

Local ex Manor House now used as an events and wedding venue. Somewhat spoiled by being surrounded by modern industrial and retail construction
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise