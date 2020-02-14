Previous
A difference? by matthank68
A difference?

Local park that I regularly walk the dog through, and in the warmer months have to dodge the large numbers of youths with nothing better to do. Often wonder if the message on the wall has ever hit home.....?
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
