Deserted by matthank68
79 / 365

Deserted

Cold, grey, miserable and wet today. This square is in the refurbished docks area of my home city. Usually bustling with people, it has under the blue windowed building my favourite coffee shop in the city. I hope it survives these worrying times.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Matt Hancock

@matthank68
21% complete

