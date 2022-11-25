Previous
Winter by matthewnav
3 / 365

Winter

I chose this because you can hardly see footprints besides winter. I like how it shows the many people or animals that has walked by. It has a cozy feeling to it.
25th November 2022

Matthew Navarro

@matthewnav
