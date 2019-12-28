Previous
Time passes by maureenpp
Time passes

I always think of the people who moved in here when the house was new - and the people who walked away and left it. And now this is all that remains, and a few trees which were a windbreak for the house.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

MaureenPP

