Australian smoke

Smoke from the horrendous Australian bush fires has drifted across New Zealand today. We flew from Wellington, and you couldn't see anything all the way until just before landing. The smoke gives a yellowish haze to everything, and tonight we can smell the smoke. The poor people, and the animals, destroyed environments, and destroyed lives.





My sister lives in Perth and said there are updates on the radio, as there are fires there as well, and people are being told to evacuate. The one that gave me real pause for thought was the radio broadcasting the message that it was too late to leave, there was no way out, and people had to stay defend their homes and hope to survive in some areas. I can't imagine how that must feel.





So far the city hasn't been affected, apart from smoke, so my family are safe, but the same certainly can't be said for many others all over Australia.