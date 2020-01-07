Corpse flower

Otherwise known as the corpse flower because of its terrible smell. According to Wikipaedia:



Description

Amorphophallus titanum, the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Who knew? Certainly not me!



We went to see it today - the queues were very long, but luckily we didn't have to wait long because we were able to go in the back door! My husband has difficulty walking and standing, so that was great. It's amazing how people turn out to see something like this.



We couldn't smell the plant, some people apparently could, but maybe it just wasn't emitting the smell when we were there. it is quite large, and not the most attractive flower, but it seems everyone was interested in it.



Since the flower only lasts 24-48 hours tomorrow the excitement will be over.