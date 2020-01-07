Previous
Next
Corpse flower by maureenpp
Photo 1429

Corpse flower

Otherwise known as the corpse flower because of its terrible smell. According to Wikipaedia:

Description
Amorphophallus titanum, the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Who knew? Certainly not me!

We went to see it today - the queues were very long, but luckily we didn't have to wait long because we were able to go in the back door! My husband has difficulty walking and standing, so that was great. It's amazing how people turn out to see something like this.

We couldn't smell the plant, some people apparently could, but maybe it just wasn't emitting the smell when we were there. it is quite large, and not the most attractive flower, but it seems everyone was interested in it.

Since the flower only lasts 24-48 hours tomorrow the excitement will be over.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
You were there at the right time - so strange that such a big flower only lasts such a short time.
January 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise