Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1443
Waterfall in Hinewai reserve
An amazing day with my wonderful daughter walking some tracks in the Hinewai reserve. Never been there before, and it's amazing! Perfect weather, birds, bush, and waterfalls, and lovely company, what more could you ask!
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1443
photos
69
followers
65
following
395% complete
View this month »
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st January 2020 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
reserve
,
hinewai
kali
ace
i have seen a video about this place, would be a great place to visit
January 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close