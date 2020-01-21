Previous
Next
Waterfall in Hinewai reserve by maureenpp
Photo 1443

Waterfall in Hinewai reserve

An amazing day with my wonderful daughter walking some tracks in the Hinewai reserve. Never been there before, and it's amazing! Perfect weather, birds, bush, and waterfalls, and lovely company, what more could you ask!
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
i have seen a video about this place, would be a great place to visit
January 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise