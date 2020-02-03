Glorious morning - amazing sunrise - gale wind

Couldn't sleep, got up about 5, looked out the window and thought - There's going to be a sunrise! On with clothes, down with toast, grab camera and off. Luckily we only live 10 minutes from the beach at that time of day. The sunrise was amazing - but the wind was terrible, at times it was hard to stand, and I was trying to keep the camera out of the blown sand and spray. This is the New Brighton pier.



The sun didn't really come up, there was cloud on the horizon, but it lit the clouds beautifully.

