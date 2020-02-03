Previous
Glorious morning - amazing sunrise - gale wind by maureenpp
Glorious morning - amazing sunrise - gale wind

Couldn't sleep, got up about 5, looked out the window and thought - There's going to be a sunrise! On with clothes, down with toast, grab camera and off. Luckily we only live 10 minutes from the beach at that time of day. The sunrise was amazing - but the wind was terrible, at times it was hard to stand, and I was trying to keep the camera out of the blown sand and spray. This is the New Brighton pier.

The sun didn't really come up, there was cloud on the horizon, but it lit the clouds beautifully.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
julia ace
Fantastic ... Well worth it and a bonus with the two birds.. fav
February 3rd, 2020  
