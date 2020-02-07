Previous
And stretch............ young black fronted tern by maureenpp
And stretch............ young black fronted tern

This little tern was very busy chasing swallows which did look funny. The parents were there too but paying no attention - it's obviously time for all young ones to leave home.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

MaureenPP

