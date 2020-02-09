Previous
DSCF3183 by maureenpp
Photo 1462

DSCF3183

Defending its young, a Caspian tern diving down to chase away a black backed gull. The gulls were trying to get the fish the terns were catching - and sometimes succeeding!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
