Photo 1468
Perched on the edge
Shag (cormorant) drying out
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1468
photos
76
followers
71
following
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1
365
X-T2
16th February 2020 9:58am
edge
drying
perch
shag
cormorant
