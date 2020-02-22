Previous
Flock of royal spoonbills at Lake Ellesmere by maureenpp
Photo 1475

Flock of royal spoonbills at Lake Ellesmere

Great day out with Nature Photography Club. Lots of birds, great walk on the beach, lovely company, and home before it rained. What more could you ask?
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
julia ace
Thats a big flock.. what a sight
February 22nd, 2020  
