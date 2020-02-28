Previous
Pale pink sunrise over the Ashley River estuary by maureenpp
Pale pink sunrise over the Ashley River estuary

Looking west the sky had wonderful pink shades rather than the orange and gold of the eastern side and was reflecting in the river estuary.
MaureenPP

