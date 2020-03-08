Previous
Yawn! by maureenpp
Yawn!

Looks threatening, but it was just a large yawn. Finding all this photography very boring! After this enormous yawn it flopped down and disappeared behind the rocks. A New Zealand fur seal on the Kaikoura coast, New Zealand.
MaureenPP

Dianne
Terrific timing to get this great image.
March 8th, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
Great shot!
March 8th, 2020  
Babs ace
Great timing
March 8th, 2020  
