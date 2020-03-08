Sign up
Photo 1487
Yawn!
Looks threatening, but it was just a large yawn. Finding all this photography very boring! After this enormous yawn it flopped down and disappeared behind the rocks. A New Zealand fur seal on the Kaikoura coast, New Zealand.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
3
1
Dianne
Terrific timing to get this great image.
March 8th, 2020
Liana Bull
ace
Great shot!
March 8th, 2020
Babs
ace
Great timing
March 8th, 2020
