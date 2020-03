Dandelion on a wet day



Pouring rain all day, but a friend had set a challenge of doing something with a dandelion. Unfortunately dandelions are pretty thin on the ground as we've had a lot of drizzle, luckily I had found one yesterday and carried it home (I know - spend time weeding most days, and then I bring home a dandelion!). So an enjoyable hour was spent playing with it. Amazing what you can do in a lockdown!