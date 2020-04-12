Sign up
Photo 1525
Passion flower
A very intricate flower, growing wild in the Red Zone. Also called a maypop apparently. didn't know the bee was in it till it suddenly popped out!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
3
365
X-T2
12th April 2020 10:36am
passionflower
