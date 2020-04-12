Previous
Next
Passion flower by maureenpp
Photo 1525

Passion flower

A very intricate flower, growing wild in the Red Zone. Also called a maypop apparently. didn't know the bee was in it till it suddenly popped out!
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
417% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise