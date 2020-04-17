Previous
Iris foetidissima seed cases by maureenpp
Also known as stinking iris - poisonous too, it's not the most attractive CV! But the bright orange seeds are a nice colour. It's a nuisance in the garden, once it's established it's hard to get rid of.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
