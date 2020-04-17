Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1530
Iris foetidissima seed cases
Iris foetidissima seed cases
Also known as stinking iris - poisonous too, it's not the most attractive CV! But the bright orange seeds are a nice colour. It's a nuisance in the garden, once it's established it's hard to get rid of.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
0
0
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1530
photos
79
followers
75
following
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Views
4
365
X-T2
17th April 2020 11:01am
Tags
iris
,
case
,
seed
,
foetidissima
