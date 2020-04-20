Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1533
Autumn poplars
Avon River, Christchurch New Zealand
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
1
0
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1533
photos
80
followers
76
following
420% complete
View this month »
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th April 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
yellow
,
trees
,
river
,
autumn
,
zealand
,
poplars
,
christchurch
,
avon
Sheila Guevin
ace
You are starting to get lovely color in your trees.
April 20th, 2020
