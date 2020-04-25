Anzac Day under Covid 19



Anzac Day



A strange Anzac Day, but moving and thoughtful nonetheless. Got up at 5 30, and we were out at the gate at 6 to Stand at Dawn - my husband set up his computer so we could have The Last Post and the ode etc. All was quiet. The houses on either side of us had lights on but we were the only ones on the street. My husband lost an uncle in the war. My grandfather served at Polderhoek, and was badly injured, losing the use of his arm. My father served in WW2 and was at Guadal Canal. My nephew was in Afganistan and Iraq.



Today I walked into town since we aren't using our cars, and went to the Bridge of Remembrance - I was able to get a poppy, and these were to put on the memorial. There were very few people around, and everyone was quiet, and respectful while observing social distancing.



The large poppy at the bridge is made of a large number of red roses. The statue is of a young man who won the VC and the Military Medal, but was very sadly killed in the last days of the war - 19 days before it ended. The letterbox poppy was one of several in our street.



The Bridge of Remembrance remembers those who served in both world wars.



I was glad I'd made the effort.

