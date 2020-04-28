Sign up
Photo 1541
Hanging out the washing
A little shag with its "washing" hanging out to dry.
So lovely to be able to go out somewhere different - beautiful day, great walk, the sea looked amazing.
Just hope that people follow the rules for level 3, so we can soon get to level 2!
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
little
,
shag
,
wingspread
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Great bird photos with so much feather detail and the icing on the cake is all the pinecones on that branch. Love it!
April 28th, 2020
