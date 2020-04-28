Previous
Hanging out the washing by maureenpp
Photo 1541

Hanging out the washing

A little shag with its "washing" hanging out to dry.


So lovely to be able to go out somewhere different - beautiful day, great walk, the sea looked amazing.

Just hope that people follow the rules for level 3, so we can soon get to level 2!
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Great bird photos with so much feather detail and the icing on the cake is all the pinecones on that branch. Love it!
April 28th, 2020  
