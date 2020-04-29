Sign up
Well groomed
A white heron (usually called Harry by people who've taken an interest in him over the years) comes back to the Linwood Canal every year.
Today he was very annoyed as a big black backed gull had taken his favourite spot on a lighting pole and wouldn't give it up.
He sidled back and forth trying to push the gull away but it wouldn't move and in the end he had to give up and get on with sorting out his feathers. It was very funny to watch the action.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
white
heron
groom
