Black stilt feeding



Have been wanting to go to the Ashley estuary for ages, so when I couldn't sleep last night I got up and went out for sunrise, though really I was there for the birds. Sunrise was nice, but not dramatic.



I couldn't believe this black stilt - one of the world's rarest birds, (132 birds in the wild in 2018) was feeding and doing really well - it had impaled this crustacean on its lower beak, and did eventually eat it all.