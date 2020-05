Checking this way and that

Two sacred kingfishers perched at the Brooklands Lagoon. There are quite a few out there at the moment, but they are very wary, and about to become more wary as the duck shooters start blasting. Why shooting is allowed on this lagoon is beyond me, since it's regarded as a bird sanctuary. Once that starts there's no point in walking there, and it's quite scary as random gun shots are going off