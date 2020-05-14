Sign up
Fighting with elegance!
The godwits were having a disagreement about social distancing - one was getting too close to the other. They do it so elegantly!
these are the godwits over wintering in New Zealand having apparently decided that Siberia is so last year!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th May 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
fighting
,
godwits
Dianne
Great timing to get this image.
May 14th, 2020
