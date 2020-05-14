Previous
Fighting with elegance! by maureenpp
Fighting with elegance!

The godwits were having a disagreement about social distancing - one was getting too close to the other. They do it so elegantly!
these are the godwits over wintering in New Zealand having apparently decided that Siberia is so last year!
MaureenPP

Dianne
Great timing to get this image.
May 14th, 2020  
