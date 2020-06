Autumn shag (cormorant)

Cold damp day, walked round the river.



I spent most of the rest of the day trying to be allowed to spend 100s of dollars at retail stores that tell you they're going broke! Needed to buy a new phone, who knew that could be so hard. Just an ordinary midpriced phone. Finally got one at Harvey Norman, whose service was really good, after getting a really annoying run around from Noel Leeming - won't be buying anything from them again. I feel sorry for the staff, they aren't being well supported.