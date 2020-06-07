Sign up
Goldfinch eating seeds
Lovely frosty morning and very still and sunny so a great day to be out walking - even in so many clothes I felt like Humpty Dumpty!
The goldfinches were very busy with the seeds.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Tags
seeds
,
goldfinch
