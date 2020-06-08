Previous
View from the top - late afternoon by maureenpp
Photo 1582

View from the top - late afternoon

Over Lyttelton Harbour, Quail Island, and looking towards Lake Ellesmere. Beautiful day, lovely walk. But steep!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

MaureenPP

