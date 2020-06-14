Previous
Waxeye, aka silver eye, white eye, tauhou by maureenpp
Waxeye, aka silver eye, white eye, tauhou

Heading for the bird feeder, watching for the cat.

Luckily the cat isn't one bit interested - he prefers ratting!
MaureenPP

