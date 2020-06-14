Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1587
Waxeye, aka silver eye, white eye, tauhou
Heading for the bird feeder, watching for the cat.
Luckily the cat isn't one bit interested - he prefers ratting!
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1587
photos
88
followers
84
following
434% complete
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th June 2020 2:17pm
white
,
eye
,
silver
,
waxeye
,
tauhou
