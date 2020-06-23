Previous
Lake Lyndon in winter by maureenpp
Lake Lyndon in winter

Grey drizzle and gloomy, decided we were over it, and went off up to the mountains - to a beautiful winter's day. Blue sky, no wind, and crisp mountain air. Birdsong and a lovely walk. A lovely day.
MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
Dianne
What a beautiful scene.
June 23rd, 2020  
