Photo 1604
What's she up to?
A male greenfinch checking out what his mate is up to on the other side of the feeding house!
The spots are hail - it's very cold today!
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
MaureenPP
3
365
X-T2
1st July 2020 2:53pm
Tags
house
,
male
,
feeding
,
female
,
check
,
greenfinch
