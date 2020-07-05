Previous
Next
Wings of fungi by maureenpp
Photo 1608

Wings of fungi

Found on the end of an old log
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Great composition and lighting.
July 5th, 2020  
Wylie ace
An angel! Beautiful
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise