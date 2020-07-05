Sign up
Photo 1608
Wings of fungi
Found on the end of an old log
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
2
2
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1608
photos
89
followers
85
following
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
5th July 2020 11:46am
Tags
log
,
macro
,
wings
,
fungi
Anne Pancella
ace
Great composition and lighting.
July 5th, 2020
Wylie
ace
An angel! Beautiful
July 5th, 2020
