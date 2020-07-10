Spot the danger

Shadows of two children far too close to a young seal. Mother was taking photos and encouraged the children to get closer and closer. I spoke to her and suggested it wasn't a good idea. Got told it was none of my ........ business. I explained if a child got bitten it could lead to a terrible infection. Made no difference. I started to move away, and an unleashed dog attacked the seal. Which of course responded with aggression whereupon it became the seal's fault. Such a shame people don't understand they can enjoy the wildlife without causing issues, just by keeping their distance, and their dogs leashed.