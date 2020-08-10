Sign up
Photo 1645
Tiny fungus
About as big as a matchhead, yet really standing out on the forest floor, on a lovely bush walk near my daughter's house.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1645
photos
92
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
10th August 2020 2:59pm
Tags
fungus
,
tiny
