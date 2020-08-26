Previous
Full bloom by maureenpp
Photo 1661

Full bloom

Either an anemone or a ranunculus - can never tell which is which! Whatever it's a great colour.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

MaureenPP

Jenn ace
That is amazingly red!
August 26th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, that's a bright pop of color!
August 26th, 2020  
