Photo 1662
Feisty small ducks
Plenty of jockeying for position on this roost - grey teal and scaup. At the moment, these 3 little scaup were regrouping, and the grey teal were largely in control!
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th August 2020 10:14am
Tags
ducks
,
native
,
small
,
scaup
,
roost
,
greyteal
PhylM-S
ace
Super fun capture - great focus and detail
August 27th, 2020
