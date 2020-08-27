Previous
Feisty small ducks by maureenpp
Photo 1662

Feisty small ducks

Plenty of jockeying for position on this roost - grey teal and scaup. At the moment, these 3 little scaup were regrouping, and the grey teal were largely in control!
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
PhylM-S ace
Super fun capture - great focus and detail
August 27th, 2020  
